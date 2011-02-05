Matrix COSEC ATOM RD100 is launched

May 2021 by Marc Jacob

Matrix COSEC ATOM is a cutting edge access control reader series intended to fulfil current market needs. It is an ideal balance of usefulness and which makes COSEC ATOM ideal for the professional workplace. COSEC ATOM series is suitable for any sort of access control needs.

COSEC ATOM has a full-frontal gorilla glass which provides protection against scratches and at the same time enhances the look of the device. COSEC ATOM series has a Weigand support to interface it with third-party controllers. Being an IP65 and IK06 certified product, it is ideal for mission-critical indoor and outdoor applications. Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth options make this contactless card reader future-proof!

• New age Mobile-based Credentials

• Multiple Connectivity Options - RS-232, RS-485 & Wiegand

• Access Control and Auxiliary Devices Interfaces

• Aesthetic Look and Design

• IK06 and IP65 Certifications - Scratchproof, Impact Resistant and Vandal Resistant