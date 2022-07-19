Proximus selects Zimperium mobile threat defense to protect subscribers against surging mobile attacks

July 2022 by Marc Jacob

Zimperium announced a major deal with Proximus starting from 1st July 2022, Belgium’s largest telecommunication and digital services provider to strengthen cyber security for its enterprise customers.

Proximus will offer the award winning Zimperium zIPS, an advanced mobile threat defense (MTD) platform as an integrated and simple to manage subscription service to provide persistent, on-device protection to its enterprise customers. The agreement with Zimperium follows a detailed test and evaluation phase that examined several solutions across the market.

Zimperium is the global leader in the critical Mobile Threat Defense (MTD) market. Its own branded solutions are complemented with several OEM agreements with major mobile device manufacturers and cyber security solution providers that embed Zimperium technology to deliver best in class mobile endpoint and application protection.

Research from Google’s Project Zero team found that Zero day, exploited vulnerabilities against mobile devices in 2021 was greater than the previous 5 years combined. It found the total number of exploits more than doubled to 58, with 17 targeted at mobile operating systems. While the number of exploits targeting mobile devices grew by a factor of six, and, as a percentage of all exploits, almost tripled.

MTD is also becoming a core requirement for enterprises with Gartner’s 2021 Market Guide for Mobile Threat Defense stating: “By 2025 more than half of organizations in regulated industries will have a security solution for both iOS and Android devices.”

In 2021, Zimperium’s mobile security analysis uncovered 2,034,217 new malware samples detected in the wild. On average, that is nearly 36,000 new strains of malware a week and over 5,000 a day.