Ping Identity Helps Flinks Empower Fintech Innovators with a True Open Banking Experience

July 2022 by Marc Jacob

Ping Identity and Montreal-based open banking platform, Flinks, have enabled millions of customers across the U.S. and Canada to link their financial accounts to fintech apps and enjoy new streamlined banking experiences in a safe and compliant way.

From user onboarding to digital loan applications and money transfers, Flinks’ open banking API technology enables financial businesses to access the bank-sourced financial data they need, in just a few clicks from their customers. But to achieve this innovation in a fast-changing financial landscape, Flinks needed to focus on the core virtue of open banking: Customer consent and compliance. It required a better way to collect and enforce customers’ consent for their data to be shared, and secure the data as it was being shared via secure access management.

“To be a leader in open banking, it’s critical for us that customers connecting their accounts have confidence in the process and absolute clarity over what data they are sharing, to whom, and when,” said Adam Gibson, General Manager, Open Banking Products, Flinks. “We needed a solid partner to offload the complexities of federating user identities and properly securing data.”

PingFederate and PingDirectory were adopted as the best solutions for tackling the challenges. Ping Identity’s solutions, with implementation and software hosting support from Simeio, helped ensure Flinks’ open banking API technology is secure and scalable, allowing hundreds of third-party financial apps to gain instant access to user-permissioned data fast and simply. The customer experience is seamless, with Flinks handling the user authentication and access on the front end, while Ping Identity’s solutions work invisibly on the back end. The partnership enabled Flinks to build and launch its new solution within six months.

“Despite all the obstacles that come with trying to manage so many digital identities, Flinks was able to get up and running in record time with its new solution,” said Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity. “Flinks is now disrupting the banking landscape in Canada and America by bringing financial innovations to businesses that can quickly realise a return on investment.”