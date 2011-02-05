Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Product Reviews

Proact launches new managed WAN service

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

To help organisations connect data and integrate applications across on-premises, private cloud and public cloud infrastructures, Proact, Europe’s leading independent data centre and cloud services provider, has launched a new end-to-end WAN management platform: Wide Area Network as a service (WANaaS).

Proact’s WANaaS will support enterprises who are looking to grow their WAN bandwidth and improve their security. Customers pursuing a multicloud strategy can leverage Proact’s direct connectivity from its data centres to public clouds, as well as connecting their own sites together under one WAN management platform. With Proact’s WANaaS, customers will gain access to their own real-time portal and can rest assured that connectivity is monitored, managed and supported round-the-clock, all but eliminating any risks from human error, and leaving enterprise IT teams free to focus on IT projects driving business value and innovation.




See previous articles

    

See next articles











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 