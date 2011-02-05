Proact launches new managed WAN service

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

Proact’s WANaaS will support enterprises who are looking to grow their WAN bandwidth and improve their security. Customers pursuing a multicloud strategy can leverage Proact’s direct connectivity from its data centres to public clouds, as well as connecting their own sites together under one WAN management platform. With Proact’s WANaaS, customers will gain access to their own real-time portal and can rest assured that connectivity is monitored, managed and supported round-the-clock, all but eliminating any risks from human error, and leaving enterprise IT teams free to focus on IT projects driving business value and innovation.