Precisely announced that it is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS)

November 2023 by Marc Jacob

Precisely announced at AWS re:Invent 2023 that it is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to expand AWS Mainframe Modernization Data Replication with Precisely. Customers will now have a capability to replicate IBM i series data to the AWS Cloud in real-time.

With 35 years in the market, IBM i systems play a role for many organisations with transaction processing needs. But as companies strive to become more data-led, the pressure is on these businesses to ensure that valuable data residing on IBM i systems can be reliably accessed for agile and confident decision-making. In fact, a recent survey1 of IBM i users showed that nearly 50 percent of organisations are considering either migration or modernisation initiatives, with 17 percent confirming that these plans will be completed in the next five years.

The AWS Mainframe Modernization Data Replication with Precisely for IBM i systems empowers customers to eliminate data silos associated with legacy systems to fuel even more powerful analytics, machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI) on AWS, and support modernisation initiatives. It allows organisations to unlock the value of long-standing systems and seamlessly integrate data – an essential step on the journey to data integrity2.