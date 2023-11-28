Rackspace Technology Wins Three 2023 AWS Partner Awards

November 2023 by Marc Jacob

Rackspace Technology® announced it is a recipient of three 2023 Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards, recognizing leaders around the globe playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Rackspace Technology is recognized as SI Partner of the Year North America (NAMER), Sustainability Partner of the Year NAMER and Education Partner of the Year, one of many AWS Partners around the globe that help customers drive innovation.

Announced during a Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2023, the Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners, whose business models have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they work with customers.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping companies build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support. The APN includes independent software vendors (ISVs) and systems integrators (SIs) around the world, with AWS Partner participation growing significantly during the past 12 months. A panel of AWS experts selected the winners based on strict criteria with third-party audit conducted by Canalys. Rackspace Technology is excited to announce it has received SI Partner of the Year NAMER, Sustainability Partner of the Year NAMER and Education Partner of the Year winner.

The SI Partner of the Year NAMER award recognizes top SI AWS Partners that has provided significant contributions related to revenue, launched opportunities, net new certified individuals, and AWS designations earned. The Sustainability Partner of the Year NAMER award recognizes AWS Partners committed to achieving sustainability goals. Solutions may cover, but are not limited to, capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), data analytics, and computing to reach our customer Innovyze’s sustainability goals. And the Education Partner of the Year award recognizes top AWS Partner with the Education Competency who has delivered innovative mission-based wins for K-12 or Higher Education.

For the second year in a row, Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across several award categories, which are awarded at both the geo and global level. All AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination. Award submissions were reviewed by a third-party, Canalys, and selected with special emphasis placed on customer success use cases presented in the nomination form.

In addition, there were a number of data-driven award categories, which were comprised of a unique set of metrics that helped measure AWS Partners’ performance within the past year. Canalys audited the datasets used to ensure that all measurements and calculations were objective and correct in nature.