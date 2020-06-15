Ping Identity Workforce Identity Solutions Now Available in AWS Marketplace

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

Ping Identity announced the availability of its Workforce Identity Solutions in AWS Marketplace. These cloud-ready solutions enable enterprises to secure remote work and boost employee productivity by providing the ability to easily extend access across Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), legacy applications, cloud applications and more for seamless login experiences. With AWS Marketplace availability, Amazon Web Services (AWS) enterprise customers can now quickly procure and deploy all of Ping’s Workforce Identity Solutions to empower employees to work virtually from anywhere, while providing a centralized authentication service to access their AWS infrastructure.

Ping’s Intelligent IdentityTM platform helps improve workforce productivity, security and agility while enhancing access security to enterprise apps, APIs and data. Ping’s robust Workforce Identity Solutions empower enterprises with on-premises and hybrid IT environments to efficiently and securely migrate to the cloud while streamlining the user experience.

Starting today, Ping’s Global Partner Network can also resell Ping Identity via the AWS Marketplace Consulting Partner Private Offers program (CPPO), which allows AWS customers to procure Ping’s solutions from an AWS Partner Network (APN) Consulting Partner who has knowledge of their business and receive the same fast and friction-free purchase experience they’re accustomed to in AWS Marketplace.