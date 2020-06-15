3W Infra Moves HQs to maincubes Amsterdam AMS01 Data Center, Deploys Private Suite

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

3W Infra has moved its headquarters to the office space in the maincubes AMS01 colocation data center in Amsterdam Schiphol-Rijk while deploying a private suite in this data center for its global network backbone and comprehensive server infrastructure.

3W Infra had its HQs as well as its server and network infrastructure located in another facility in Amsterdam. During their tenancy this facility was acquired and became part of a global data center conglomerate. 3W Infra delivers highly customer-specific IaaS hosting infrastructures, closely tailored to individual needs, meaning they expect the highest flexibility approach from their data center operator as well. According to 3W Infra, the existing facility isn’t able to fully respond to these dynamic demands.

As a privately-owned European data center operator with energy-efficient and sustainably operated colocation facilities located in Frankfurt, Germany, and Amsterdam, the Netherlands, maincubes provides colocation services from its AMS01 facility for small up to large (multiple MW) deployments, and from rack by rack and cages up to private suites as well as data center in data center setups. maincubes is able to provide 3W Infra with the flexibility and scalability options the company is looking for. The private data center suite offered to 3W Infra has been commissioned at the end of May. At the same time, 3W Infra has moved its headquarters to maincubes AMS01.

Network Backbone Upgrade

3W Infra owns/operates a high-volume global backbone with redundant design. The company’s dedicated dark fiber ring in the Amsterdam region is at the basis of this network, connecting 5 data center Points-of-Presence (PoPs) in Amsterdam. As a hyper connected data center, the maincubes AMS01 facility will now be used as the main network PoP for 3W Infra’s global backbone and be home to its newly purchased network equipment, distributing 3W Infra’s new multiple 100G Transit ports across all PoPs in the Amsterdam area. The migration of this network equipment will take place during the coming weeks.

New HQs, OCP, Immersion Cooling

The maincubes AMS01 data center is also home to the European Open Compute Project (OCP) Experience Center, operated by data center vendor Rittal and official OCP solutions provider Circle B. It is available as a demo center, while it can also be used to test new ‘OCP Accepted’ and ‘OCP Inspired’ data center environments as well as telecom solutions. Next to that, maincubes is offering ‘immersion cooling’ (liquid cooling) solutions in dedicated immersion cooling colocation suites in its Amsterdam AMS01 data center, aiming for HPC, AI and machine learning workload deployments.