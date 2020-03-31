Ping Identity Multi-Factor Authentication Now Available in AWS Marketplace

March 2020 by Marc Jacob

Ping Identity, announced the availability of PingID multi-factor authentication (MFA) in AWS Marketplace. Customers can now quickly procure and deploy PingID to secure work from home while adding an additional layer of security to their AWS infrastructure.

Ping’s Intelligent IdentityTM platform provides enterprises a digital identity solution for securely accessing services, applications, and APIs from virtually any device or location. The PingID MFA service makes it easy for enterprises to offer strongly authenticated access to applications running nearly anywhere, in the cloud, on-premises or across hybrid IT environments.

Ping Identity is an Advanced Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN) and also achieved AWS Security Competency status. PingID complements existing AWS services to allow customers to provide a secure and seamless experience across their cloud and on-premises environments.