Pathlock Integrates with Microsoft Azure Active Directory to Deliver Best-of-Breed Access Capabilities

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

Pathlock announced the company has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). Pathlock will join this ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft to better defend against a world of increasing threats.

Driving this nomination is Pathlock’s new integration with Microsoft Azure Active Directory. This solution will provide greater control and visibility over Provisioning, User Access Reviews, and Separation of Duties. Customers will be able to deploy a best-of-breed solution with Azure Active Directory for Identity, Governance, and Administration (IGA) and Pathlock Control for Access Orchestration.

IGA and Access Orchestration products work better together, providing a greater solution depth for key business applications. Pathlock’s integration with Microsoft creates a technology agnostic solution that can cover a wide range of applications, infrastructure, and devices, all while remaining compliant with regulations like Sarbanes-Oxley. Current Azure Active Directory customers can continue to work efficiently in one solution. Pathlock’s Control platform is being integrated to provide real-time decision-making ability without leaving Azure Active Directory.

Pathlock’s integration with Azure Active Directory is a tailored fit for companies looking to employ solutions both around broad access – IGA, as well as fine-grained access to business-critical applications– Access Orchestration. It offers the ability for customers to accelerate onboarding and offboarding while staying compliant, providing enhanced control and visibility across organizations’ application landscape.