NETSCOUT announces aviability of Momnis Cyber Intelligence

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., announced the availability of Omnis® Cyber Intelligence (OCI), the industry’s fastest and most scalable network security software solution, built on the foundation of the industry’s most prominent network monitoring and packet recording and analysis technology. It uniquely detects and investigates suspicious activities in real-time and retrospectively identifies threats early in the attack life cycle to prevent infections from spreading, stops future attacks, and identifies compromised assets.

With cyberattacks increasing and breaches making front-page news, IT security teams find that their existing tools are no match for this growing threat, and both their expenses and their cyber risk are growing out of control. This is the case because the typical data sets feeding these tools are reactive, not granular, and do not extend to the earliest indications of a potential attack.

NETSCOUT’s approach to turn the situation around is to leverage its market-leading visibility technology to increase the range and depth of security intelligence and make it accessible to security teams in real-time. The solution consists of an analytics stack and cyber security software sensors called Omnis CyberStreams.

NETSCOUT’s Omnis Cyber Intelligence arms security teams with proactive, actionable intelligence helping them to:

• Perform continuous scanning and analysis for reconnaissance to detect attacks earlier, minimising exposure and, in many cases, thwarting the threat

• Rapidly access high-resolution historical evidence far back in time to understand how an attack started to prevent similar breaches and stop ongoing malicious activity

• Monitor exposed attack surfaces within their infrastructure to optimise the effectiveness of the defenses deployed

• Evaluate the extent of penetration and impacted assets when attacks occur to prevent malware from spreading

• Deploy on-premises, in virtualised data centres, and the public cloud, supporting an organisation’s evolving deployment preferences without impacting security governance and workflows

• Integrate with their security ecosystem through APIs and partnerships with leading vendors such as Splunk, Palo Alto Networks, and AWS As a result, the effectiveness of customers’ existing security tools and the productivity of analysts improve, and they can get ahead of the vicious cycle of both rising costs and rising cyber risk.