Panda Security’s Anti-Malware Lab Illuminates Emerging Security Trends

May 2020 by Panda Security

Panda Security announced the release of their Threat Insights Report built to help guide readers in protecting against continually evolving cyber threats. The Panda Security Threat Insights Report 2020 highlights data compiled by PandaLabs – the anti-malware laboratory and security operations center (SOC) of Panda Security, which has illuminated several emerging trends in the cybersecurity space.

The report analyzed 14.9 million malware events in 2019, stopping 7.9 million Potentially Unwanted Programs (PUPs), as well as 76,000 alerts for exploits that intended to leverage vulnerabilities in applications, networks, or hardware in order to compile the main cybersecurity threats and trends. The report found that the main cyber threat trends include:

• Ransomware, the notorious malware variant, is still persistent. A single click is enough to paralyze an entire network, doing away with security controls and backups to make as big an impact as possible in the shortest amount time.

• Fileless attacks are a growing concern. They are more difficult to detect, making it easier for cybercriminals to attack stealthily. Cybercriminals are changing how they attack, and their strategies no longer necessarily need a specific file to break into a network.

• Proactive threat hunting. This is now an essential solution for recognizing abnormal and malicious behaviors that exploit trusted applications.

• Cybersecurity solutions can no longer be based on one single technology. They require an approach based on layered technology, combined with a zero-trust posture to stop possible security breaches.