Outpost24 acquires threat intelligence solution Blueliv

July 2021 by Marc Jacob

Outpost24 announced the acquisition of Blueliv, a cyberthreat intelligence company in Barcelona, Spain. This combination will create one of the largest cybersecurity providers in Europe and provide the most advanced threat landscape monitoring solution to help businesses identify threats targeting their organizations and dramatically reduce risk exposure.

According to Gartner, “threat intelligence is evidence-based knowledge about existing or emerging menaces or hazards to assets. CISOs should plan for current threats, as well as those that could emerge in the long term.” With cybercriminals continually evolving their methods to exploit valuable and sensitive information from businesses, cyber threat intelligence has become an important pillar within an organization’s defense to help security teams protect against sophisticated attacks.

Widely regarded as one of Europe’s leading cyberthreat intelligence providers, Blueliv has built a trusted name within the security industry. Its pay-as-you-need modular architecture provides customers with streamlined, cost-effective intelligence delivered in real-time. Blueliv’s flagship product, the Threat Compass, is built from a customizable group of targeted intelligence modules which radically reduces attack success rates and improves incident response performance. The intelligence gathered from open, deep and dark web also helps power the Blueliv Threat Exchange Network, which is designed to encourage members to share news and indicators of compromise, and offer a live cyberthreat map for tracking crimeservers and malicious IPs.

