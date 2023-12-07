OneSpan Introduces New Partner Network Programme

December 2023 by Marc Jacob

OneSpan™ announced the launch of a new partner network programme that now provides a comprehensive set of benefits that will drive growth and help OneSpan partners deliver seamless and secure customer experiences. Members of the global partner network can expand their security and e-signature portfolio with market-leading solutions, financial incentives, training, and certification, along with technical, sales, and marketing support.

As rapid digital transformation continues worldwide and the capabilities of generative AI advance exponentially, we are seeing a proliferation of deepfakes, online identity theft, manipulation of digital contracts, and persistent and increasingly sophisticated social engineering schemes. These factors are undermining the integrity of digital interactions and transactions. Whether it’s for workforce authentication or to secure digital workflows, OneSpan offers enterprise-grade solutions that provide continuous identity verification and authentication, e-signature, high-assurance virtual collaboration, and secure storage.

The OneSpan Partner Network meets the needs of the company’s growing partner ecosystem, with a special focus on an accelerated onboarding process. This benefit helps partners quickly ramp up their business with OneSpan by providing a streamlined onboarding process and access to a wealth of resources, including training materials, sales tools, marketing collateral, and technical support.

The programme foundation includes:

• Comprehensive enablement support: Partners can build knowledge, develop expertise, and become certified, providing sales and technical proficiencies for all OneSpan solutions.

• Flexible Engagement Models: Partners can choose from various engagement models to meet their business needs, including distributors, resellers, system integrators, independent software vendors, and managed service providers.

• Expanded portfolio opportunity: Partners can reach more customers and grow their revenue with OneSpan’s high-assurance identity proofing, authentication, and secure electronic signature solutions.

• New incentives and marketing support: With higher levels of engagement and performance, partners will qualify for greater financial incentives, rewards, and discounts. OneSpan has increased lead-generation efforts and marketing focus to foster mutual go-to-market strategies.

Introduced recently and available to all partners, OneSpan announced it is leveraging its security DNA and industry expertise to help the workforce authentication market with the launch of DIGIPASS FXI BIO, a FIDO-enabled phishing-resistant authenticator that enables passwordless authentication. DIGIPASS FX1 BIO protects against social engineering, adversary-in-the-middle attacks and replay attacks, preventing account takeover and unauthorised access to company resources.