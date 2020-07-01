One out of every 142 passwords is ’123456’ - comment from Yubico

July 2020 by Nic Sarginson, Sr. Solutions Engineer for UKI and RSA at Yubico

It has been reported that one out of every 142 passwords is ’123456’. In one of the biggest password studies conducted, computer engineering student Ata Hakçıl analysed one billion leaked username and password combinations that appeared online after data breaches and spotted the ’123456’ password 7 million times. Nic Sarginson, Sr. Solutions Engineer for UKI and RSA at Yubico, has made the following comments: