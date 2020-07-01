Record numbers sign up to NCSC Cyber Summer School - industry reaction from Fujitsu

July 2020 by Fiona Boyd, Head of Enterprise and Cyber Security at Fujitsu

Today, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) reported that record numbers of teenagers have signed up to its online cyber skills summer courses. It’s also worth noting that the scheme is looking to improve diversity in those going into STEM careers – just 15% of the UK’s cybersecurity workforce are women. You can read more on the news here.

Fiona Boyd, Head of Enterprise and Cyber Security at Fujitsu say:

“The record number of teenagers signing up to the NCSC’s CyberFirst summer courses is a fantastic first step towards tackling the STEM skills gap. The cyber security skills gap in particular is too large for organisations to ignore with a reported 3.5m unfilled positions expected by 2021.

“Raising awareness of a cyber security career at an early age can help introduce younger students into the industry with a variety of ideas and ways of thinking. In turn, a well-trained cybersecurity team can not only prepare for the future, but stay ahead of emerging cyber security threats that may manifest from technologies such as AI and 5G.

“Government, academia, law enforcement and businesses all have a part to play in talent identification. We all need to work collectively and shine a spotlight on cyber security careers for students – who may not be suited to traditional higher education – so they can develop key skills for the future. Only by training a diverse workforce and encouraging different ways of thinking in cybersecurity can we hope to adequately defend the UK from hackers and other nefarious actors.”