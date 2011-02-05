Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Opinion

Okta and Microsoft Breaches - expert commentary

March 2022 by Ofer Moar, current Co-Founder and CTO of Mitiga

With the recent Okta and Microsoft breaches, the commentary from Ofer Moar, current Co-Founder and CTO of Mitiga, a cloud incident readiness and response company.

“While many in the industry are currently worried about future abuse of the Okta breach, it is most likely the opposite. Having access to Okta is an extremely valuable resource, which a hacker group would not like to lose. Publishing it will cause the vendor to immediately identify the breach and block it, so we can assume that they only published it after it has already been blocked. This means that while the industry is investing energy in preventing future abuse of this, they should actually be investing energy in identifying whether this was abused against their environments in the last few weeks, in attempt to discover and block active attacks”




See previous articles

    

See next articles













Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 