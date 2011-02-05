Okta and Microsoft Breaches - expert commentary

March 2022 by Ofer Moar, current Co-Founder and CTO of Mitiga

“While many in the industry are currently worried about future abuse of the Okta breach, it is most likely the opposite. Having access to Okta is an extremely valuable resource, which a hacker group would not like to lose. Publishing it will cause the vendor to immediately identify the breach and block it, so we can assume that they only published it after it has already been blocked. This means that while the industry is investing energy in preventing future abuse of this, they should actually be investing energy in identifying whether this was abused against their environments in the last few weeks, in attempt to discover and block active attacks”