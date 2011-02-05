"Offensive Intelligence" is published by Philippe Dylewski
January 2022 by Marc Jacob
"Offensive Intelligence" is a compilation of techniques and methods from intelligence, espionage and economic intelligence, adapted to the corporate world. I invite you to consult the table of contents on Amazon. You can also find the book in a classic or EBook version.
This second edition, translated and adapted from French, is intended for those who are looking for advanced information in business:
Google Hacking techniques,
partner validation,
locating debtors and missing persons,
Real-time solvency investigation,
competitive analysis,
fight against fraud and theft,
sourcing of candidates or suppliers,
in-depth investigation on social networks AND in the field,
email, photo or website tracking,
economic intelligence,
use of spy equipment,
navigation in the dark web...
