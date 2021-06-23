OW2 announces three OW2con’21 Best Project Awards

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

OW2, the international community for open source infrastructure software, announces the winners of OW2con’21 Best Project Awards. The OW2con Best Project Awards recognize OW2 projects for their outstanding contribution to several categories including community, technology, and market performance.

The winners of the OW2con’21 Best Project Awards are:

Technology: The 2021 OW2 Best Project Technology Award goes to Zenroom, a high tech product, developed by a global community, using widely accepted industrial and governmental quality standards. It’s written in C and Lua with long-term maintainability in mind, and the developers can guarantee it will compile and work in 20 years time from now!

Community: The 2021 OW2 Best Project Community Award goes to the LDAP Tool Box project. It started as an effort from Clément Oudot to share knowledge and tools around LDAP directories. It has progressively helped more and more users and became quite popular. The best example is the Self-Service Password application, started in 2009 and now translated in 27 languages, and having more than 700 stars on github.

Market: The 2021 OW2 Best Project Market Award goes to XWiki, an open source platform distributed internationally that goes head to head with solutions proposed by large financially backed contenders. The software team has achieved this thanks to many satisfied clients and strong word-of-mouth for the product and services. This led to XWiki having an important adoption all around the world with more than 150 custom projects being used on all the continents.

All winners will receive their awards in their office. For the second consecutive year, the pandemic situation did not allow us to organize a physical ceremony.