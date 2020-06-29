Nuvias announces Zoom partnership in Europe

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

Nuvias UC, the Unified Communications Practice of the Nuvias Group announces its European partnership with Zoom Video Communications and its appointment to Master Agent for Zoom.

Leveraging many years of experience in distributing and supporting video solutions, Nuvias also announces the availability of Zoom Room bundles consisting of Zoom Room compatible video hardware from Poly, Zoom licenses, plus white labelled installation and support services.

In addition to Nuvias UC delivering an enhanced Zoom Room experience, the new master agency status means that Nuvias UC Channel Partners across Europe will be able to sell Zoom licenses as approved agents. The Nuvias Master Agent program, for the first time, gives channel partners across Europe the ability to deliver the complete Zoom Platform to their customers, including Zoom Phone, Zoom Meetings, Zoom Rooms, and Zoom Webinars.

Ranked as a market-leader in Meeting Solutions in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant (2019), Zoom further complements Nuvias UC’s already powerful video portfolio. Zoom is the first vendor within a new master agency business model for Nuvias UC, with channel partners acting as sub-agents on a referral basis rather than a direct resale model.