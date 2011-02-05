Business Consultancy, Dragon Argent, Appoints Ascertus for iManage Cloud Implementation

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

Dragon Argent, a London-based full service business consultancy, has appointed Ascertus to implement document and email management system, iManage Work in the iManage Cloud. The solution will streamline the document management function at Dragon Argent to provide a structured, coherent, and secure data storage solution, delivering enhanced efficiency to the business. In the large scale remote working business environment today, these capabilities are essential for smooth business operation. Ascertus provides tailored information and document lifecycle management solutions, on-premises and in the cloud, to professional services organisations, law firms and corporate legal departments across the UK and Europe.

Users at Dragon Argent will be able to access iManage Cloud from anywhere, at any time and from any device, without any compromise to user experience or efficiency. The ability to capture emails and the corresponding attachments within client project folders will enable the users to consolidate all matter-related information, and enhance content visibility, information sharing and responsiveness to customers. In the firm’s incumbent solution, Dropbox, intuitive and seamless email management wasn’t possible. Additionally, the time savings that will accrue to users will be significant as the solution suggests email and document filing options based on user filing behaviour.

Dragon Argent chose Ascertus as its implementation partner, based on recommendations and initial interactions with the company’s team.

Ascertus was awarded the EMEA Cloud Excellence Partner 2019 for the third year in a row by iManage earlier this year.