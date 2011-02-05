NordVPN’s no-log policy confirmed for the second time

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

NordVPN can announce the completion of the second no-log policy assurance engagement. After a thorough analysis focused on the procedures and configurations of Standard VPN, Double VPN, Obfuscated (XOR) VPN, and P2P servers, as well as the central infrastructure, practitioners found that, as of May 28, 2020, NordVPN’s customers are provided with a VPN service compliant with our no-logs policy.

The assurance engagement was conducted by PricewaterhouseCoopers AG (PwC) Switzerland, a member firm of one of the Big 4 audit firms. The assurance engagement is a follow-up on the 2018 industry-first assessment of NordVPN’s commitment to privacy.

Assurance of transparency is a necessity

The ultimate expectation of most VPN users is to leave as little digital footprint as possible with maximum safety. Such expectations lead to certain concerns, as no server activity is possible without a minimal log. It is up to the service provider to manage the procedures and infrastructure in a way that allows for zero private information logging.

NordVPN is an online privacy and security solution trusted by 12 million users. It offers top-grade encryption with advanced privacy features and is recognized by the most influential tech sites and cybersecurity experts. NordVPN is registered in Panama, which does not belong to data-sharing alliances such as 5/9/14 Eyes.

For a 360-degree assurance of user safety, security, and privacy, NordVPN is also examining other aspects of its service. Last year, independent auditor VerSprite conducted an in-depth application security audit. This allowed the company to cut the risk of applications being exploited and improve the general state of security.

NordVPN is moving with confidence towards becoming an all-around cybersecurity solution. Last year, the VPN service provider announced three new tools: NordPass, a new-generation password manager, NordLocker, a powerful file encryption tool, and NordVPN Teams, a new VPN solution for businesses, freelancers, and teams.

NordVPN users can access the no-logs assurance engagement report through their user accounts.