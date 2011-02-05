Nixu appoints Teemu Salmi as new CEO

Nixu’s Board of Directors has appointed Teemu Salmi (49) as the new CEO of Nixu Corporation. Salmi is currently serving as CIO, Head of IT & Digitalisation and a member of the Group Leadership Team at Stora Enso. Salmi will assume his new position at the latest on September 1, 2022.

Teemu Salmi has over twenty years of experience in senior and executive leadership positions in IT, telecom and forest industries. He worked for 17 years at Ericsson in various cloud business, services business and IT leadership positions. He joined Stora Enso in 2017 and has, in addition to his CIO and Head of IT & Digitalisation role, served as Managing Director of an intelligent packaging growth company, owned by Stora Enso. Teemu Salmi is Swedish citizen. He was given the CIO of the Year award in 2020 in Finland for his accomplishments.

Nixu’s Board of Directors has appointed Valtteri Peltomäki, Business Area Lead Client Experience and a member of Nixu Corporate Leadership team, as Interim CEO starting from March 1, 2022 until Teemu Salmi will assume his position. Current CEO Petri Kairinen will, until his earlier communicated departure from Nixu, continue supporting Valtteri Peltomäki in his new role.