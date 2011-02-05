NetSfere and HP Partner to Enable Secure Messaging and Collaboration Services for Healthcare Service Providers

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

NetSfere has been named an authorized HP Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Program Partner to further the digitization of healthcare communication, streamline patient care and workflows, and curb the use of risky, non-compliant consumer-grade messaging apps.

The pandemic accelerated the need for compliant, instantaneous communication tools to optimize clinical workflows, streamline staff communication, and make vital information readily accessible to authorized personnel across the healthcare industry. Replacing consumer-grade apps that pose crucial privacy and compliance risks and data-limited pagers, NetSfere Enterprise offers a HIPAA-compliant messaging platform that allows staff to safely communicate in real-time via a user-friendly web interface or mobile messaging app.

NetSfere’s industry-leading secure messaging platform provides all preferred means of communication – text, video, and voice – in addition to emergency alert capabilities to present the most holistic, compliant, all-in-one communication solution for healthcare providers on the market. Created with end-to-end encryption and full IT control, the platform is compliant with global regulations and provides medical professionals with a private, highly secure and reliable, centrally managed and controlled, cloud-based messaging service. The additional capabilities of NetSfere Lifeline allow personnel to send high priority, critical messaging to targeted teams or an entire organization to disperse emergency information in an attention-grabbing manner. Messages can include text, images, or locations, ensuring that all essential information is quickly shared in critical situations.