New information-stealing malware discovered targeting Windows users – Proofpoint

September 2023 by Proofpoint, Inc.

Key findings:

• Discovered ZenRAT malware is distributed via fake installation packages of the password manager Bitwarden

• The malware was historically delivered via SEO Poisoning, adware bundles, or via email

• ZenRAT is designed specifically to target Windows users, and is found redirecting people using other hosts to a benign webpage.

"It is important to always download software from a trusted source and check the domains that host it. Users should also be wary of advertisements appearing in search engine results, as this appears to be one of the main vectors for infections of this nature, particularly over the past year," said Proofpoint researchers.