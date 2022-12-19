New Relic announced it has expanded its partner ecosystem

December 2022 by Marc Jacob

New Relic announced it has expanded its partner ecosystem to help organizations mature their observability practices. The company has grown its technology partner ecosystem by over 25% to date in 2022, and now offers integrations with 500+ cloud services, open source tools, and enterprise technologies to empower every engineer to start with observability in minutes. New quickstart contributions have been added to the catalog from popular developer tools such as Atlassian, AWS, CircleCI, Confluent, Jenkins, JFrog, and Snyk. The company also announced the appointment of former Splunk and HPE executive Gal Tunik as vice president of cloud and product partnerships.

Forward-looking enterprise leaders are confidently implementing observability as a business imperative. According to New Relic’s 2022 Observability Forecast, most organizations expect to have robust observability practices in place by 2025, and the most commonly cited technologies driving the need for observability are security (49%), cloud-native application architectures (47%), multi-cloud migration (42%), and adoption of open source technologies (39%). To solve this challenge, New Relic expanded its partner ecosystem with dozens of new integrations with cloud services, open source tools, and developer and security technologies that help engineering teams advance their observability practices across every industry and use case.

Today’s news reinforces New Relic’s mission to empower engineers with a data-driven approach to create great software by continuing to invest in its global partner ecosystem. In the last 15 months, New Relic launched its Instant Observability ecosystem of integrations and pre-built observability resources; announced the appointment of Riya Shanmugam as New Relic’s first global channel chief; and launched a new global partner program that empowers cloud providers, channel partners, managed service providers (MSPs), and technology partners with the training, marketing support, sales tools, and resources needed to provide their own customers with industry-leading observability directly from New Relic. The company also expanded its commitment to multi-cloud observability with expanded partnerships and integrations with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure.

Newly appointed VP of Cloud and Product Partnerships Gal Tunik will lead New Relic’s expanding relationships with cloud providers, manage product integrations, and oversee joint revenue generation with cloud partners. Gal joined New Relic from Splunk, where he was the global director of alliances with AWS. Previously, Tunik held various leadership, product management, and technology innovation roles for Micro Focus, HPE, Booz Allen Hamilton, and SAP.

By partnering with leading technology companies and building integrations on open source frameworks, New Relic has expanded its offerings to help extend observability to teams who rely on many tools to monitor the health of their systems. New integrations include:

• CI/CD and DevOps platforms that allow DevOps teams to gain visibility into the performance and health of their continuous integration and deployment pipelines, APIs, and web application development workflows. Users can view New Relic observability data alongside their release pipelines to help users boost release velocity and quality. Key integrations include Atlassian Bitbucket, CircleCI, Jenkins, and JFrog.

• DevSecOps and Vulnerability Management tools that allow every engineer to prioritize security risk at every stage of the software development lifecycle. Now engineers can seamlessly integrate third-party security tools with native vulnerability detection in New Relic for unified security in context. Key integrations include AWS Security Hub, GitHub, Lacework, and Snyk.

• Prometheus, the de facto Kubernetes monitoring tool, makes it easier to understand the performance of Kubernetes clusters and cluster services. New Relic’s Prometheus agent and quickstarts allow engineers to analyze the performance of their Kubernetes clusters and cluster services in minutes using prebuilt dashboards and alerts to take advantage of effortless enterprise-grade Prometheus monitoring. Notable integrations for services that utilize the open-source Prometheus toolkit include: Calico, CockroachDB, CoreDNS, Etcd, NGINX, Redis, and Traefik.

• Data management platforms that provide visibility into Apache Kafka clusters, Spark applications, and data warehouse performance. By forwarding metrics from popular data management platforms to New Relic, engineers can improve query speeds, troubleshoot critical performance issues, and optimize costs by identifying expensive queries and outliers. Notable integrations include Confluent Cloud, Databricks, and Snowflake.