Network-based security radar for extensive area coverage and minimum false alarms

July 2020 by Axis Communications

Axis Communications announces the release of AXIS D2110-VE Security Radar, a smart, network-based security device that uses advanced radar technology to offer you extensive area coverage, while also providing the position and speed of the object. It’s ideal for area protection in a variety of outdoor installations such as industrial areas or after-hours monitoring of parking lots and loading docks.

Thanks to built-in analytics developed using machine learning and deep learning, it can accurately detect, classify, and track people and vehicles with a low false alarm rate. Featuring PoE-out, it’s easy to connect and power an external device such as a camera for visual verification or a network horn speaker to remotely address people and deter unwanted activity.

Key features include:

•Extensive 180° area coverage

•Built-in analytics

•Low false alarm rate 24/7

•Smart coexistence functionality

•PoE-out to power additional devices

Featuring the new generation Axis chip, this cost-effective product includes enhanced security features such as signed firmware and secure boot. Furthermore, smart coexistence functionality allows the use of multiple radars close to each other. For instance, it’s possible to mount two radars back-to-back for complete 360° coverage.