Matrix COSEC ARGO is launched

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

Matrix COSEC ARGO is a performance, design and engineering wonder that will revolutionize the way organizations resolve security challenges of protecting valuable assets and employee. An intelligent next-generation biometric door controller with an enhanced 3.5’’ IPS Touchscreen LCD for a visually splendid experience. The Performance and Elegance Redefined – COSEC ARGO is a universal device for multiple applications such as Access Control, Time-Attendance, Cafeteria management and Job Processing & Costing that eliminates the need of dedicated hardware for diverse solutions.