Matrix COSEC ARGO is launched
July 2020 by Marc Jacob
Matrix COSEC ARGO is a performance, design and engineering wonder that will revolutionize the way organizations resolve security challenges of protecting valuable assets and employee. An intelligent next-generation biometric door controller with an enhanced 3.5’’ IPS Touchscreen LCD for a visually splendid experience. The Performance and Elegance Redefined – COSEC ARGO is a universal device for multiple applications such as Access Control, Time-Attendance, Cafeteria management and Job Processing & Costing that eliminates the need of dedicated hardware for diverse solutions.
Key Features:
• Multiple Credential Support
• Ultrafast User Verification
• Intuitive User Experience
• Vandal Resistant Enclosure with IK08 Certification
• Engineered to Withstand Tough Outdoor Conditions
