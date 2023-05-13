NetWitness Promotes Abdullah ALSaadoun to Director for Middle East, Turkey, and Africa

May 2023 by Marc Jacob

NetWitness has appointed Abdullah ALSaadoun as Director for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META), reporting to Massimo Vulpiani, EMEA Regional Leader. This strategic move is a part of the company’s evolution into the EMEA region, where it continues to grow and improve efficiency.

ALSaadoun has been a part of the NetWitness team for several years and has played an integral role in the company’s success. He first led the KSA team and then managed the Gulf region, creating both a strong team unit and a successful, solid, and consistent business.

ALSaadoun’s appointment is a reflection of NetWitness’s commitment to providing top-notch security solutions and services to customers across the region. Its global threat detection products have been widely adopted by clientele across the region, and it is continuously launching new products to address the evolving security needs of its customers.