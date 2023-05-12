Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

IFS announced the appointment of Jamal Alamer as the new Regional Sales Director for the MENA region

May 2023 by Marc Jacob

IFS announced the appointment of Jamal Alamer as the new Regional Sales Director for the MENA region. A highly accomplished professional, his exceptional leadership and skills will be a driving force to position IFS in the digital transformation market with its cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving customer needs.

As Regional Sales Director, Jamal will support IFS’s growth objectives through the development and execution of the company’s go-to-market strategy in the sales teams to a range of industries, including Oil & Gas, Utilities, Telecommunications, Aerospace & Defence, Marine, Manufacturing and Engineering & Construction.

Prior to this, Jamal held positions in AVEVA and Bentley Systems, where he honed his skills in developing and implementing solutions that drive business growth and improve operational efficiency. Throughout his career, he has been instrumental in pushing the adoption of the latest technologies, with a particular focus on AI, Machine Learning, Cloud Solutions, Asset & Service Management, APM, EPC 4.0, BIM, and Digital Transformation. He holds a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering and is a certified Product Management Professional (PMP).


See previous articles

    













Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 