IFS announced the appointment of Jamal Alamer as the new Regional Sales Director for the MENA region

May 2023 by Marc Jacob

IFS announced the appointment of Jamal Alamer as the new Regional Sales Director for the MENA region. A highly accomplished professional, his exceptional leadership and skills will be a driving force to position IFS in the digital transformation market with its cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving customer needs.

As Regional Sales Director, Jamal will support IFS’s growth objectives through the development and execution of the company’s go-to-market strategy in the sales teams to a range of industries, including Oil & Gas, Utilities, Telecommunications, Aerospace & Defence, Marine, Manufacturing and Engineering & Construction.

Prior to this, Jamal held positions in AVEVA and Bentley Systems, where he honed his skills in developing and implementing solutions that drive business growth and improve operational efficiency. Throughout his career, he has been instrumental in pushing the adoption of the latest technologies, with a particular focus on AI, Machine Learning, Cloud Solutions, Asset & Service Management, APM, EPC 4.0, BIM, and Digital Transformation. He holds a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering and is a certified Product Management Professional (PMP).