NetMotion by Absolute Appoints Cloud Distribution as UK Distributor for new Two-Tier Channel

September 2021 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

NetMotion by Absolute joins the recently announced Nuvias Frontier programme, a channel programme for emerging vendors and new, innovative technology.

The NetMotion platform is available as a cloud-hosted SaaS solution that avoids the traditional heavy-lift approach of on-premise deployments. The customizable platform keeps connections between devices and data traffic safe and secure, all while monitoring the user experience and providing IT teams with valuable visibility into application, device and network usage in real time. This virtually eliminates application time-outs that are often experienced by remote and mobile workers, and reduces the burden placed on IT support teams. NetMotion fits seamlessly into any organization’s Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) framework roadmap.