F-Secure Becomes Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2021 Champion

September 2021 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

F-Secure has become a 2021 STOP.THINK.CONNECT partner and a champion to support Cybersecurity Awareness Month, which marks its 18th year this October. The Champions Program brings together leaders from business, academia, government and community groups to promote the awareness of online safety and privacy.

New F-Secure research reveals how crucial the effort to build cyber security awareness is.

An international survey that has tracked consumers’ cyber security attitudes and behaviors since 2015 shows that concerns about cyber threats have risen to new heights, prompting users to take new steps to protect themselves:*

The share of internet users who say they feel the internet has become a more dangerous place and have changed their online behavior as a result has risen from 58% in 2015 to 65% in 2021.

59% say their data privacy worries are on the rise resulting in new habits, up from 52% in 2015.

Cybersecurity Awareness Month’s main focus areas offer concrete steps everyone can take to protect their devices, data and identity. These include:

Take steps to improve cyber hygiene, including using strong passphrases and multi-factor authentication along with running secure, updated software.

Recognize and report phishing attempts whether it’s through email, text messages, or chat boxes.

Empower individuals to join the mission of securing our online world by considering a career in cyber security.

*Source: F-Secure Consumer Surveys conducted in 2015 and 2021 in Brazil, France, Germany, UK, and US, n=4000 (800 respondents per country).