NanoLock & Nozomi Networks announce new joint cybersecurity solution for IIoT

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

NanoLock Security and Nozomi Networks Inc announced they have partnered to provide an end-to-end cyber protection and management solution to secure OT in critical and industrial infrastructure. The joint solution will be deployed in the Atlantica Cybernext Security Operations Center (SOC) to serve clients with the most technologically advanced solutions for protecting their business and infrastructure.

Nozomi Networks’ real-time OT and IoT security solution provides exceptional network visibility, threat detection, and operational insight for OT and IoT environments, while NanoLock’s device-level protection and management solution tackles the rapidly growing Advanced Persistent Threats (APT) from both outsider and insider adversaries.

Together, the joint security solution from NanoLock and Nozomi Networks introduces a holistic approach that spans the entire IoT and OT network. Adding NanoLock’s device-level protection and forensic data to Nozomi Networks’ advanced network visibility, threat, vulnerability and anomaly detection extends cybersecurity coverage to include:

• Lightweight, passive cyberattack prevention for devices such as smart meters, data concentrators, and controllers, with near-zero processing, power requirements and memory footprint

• Anomaly detection covering the network as well as IoT and OT devices

• Unified alerts and deeper device-level as well as network-level forensic data

• Centralized device visibility, risk monitoring, and intelligence management

• Secured and enforced OTA (Over-The-Air) device updates