NNT Offers Solutions to Secure Operational Technology Systems

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

Individual OT systems are routinely designed to operate a specific set of functions, whether that is to help regulate HVAC in a biomedical research lab or the operational functions of an industrial production system. These systems, along with IT, keep automotive factories, electrical power plants, and pharmaceutical production lines running. From a high level, there are two major threat vectors that exist for OT systems – vulnerabilities and unauthorized changes. By ensuring that these systems remain in a known, secure, and compliant state at all times, organizations should be confident in their ability to keep these key systems continuously secured.

To tackle these issues, NNT’s Change Tracker Gen7 R2 launched a suite of features that helps organizations eliminate known vulnerabilities and maintain a safe state of operations within ICS and cyber-physical systems where all changes are verified. Exploitable exposures like unwanted, ’bad’ changes are detected in real-time and identified vulnerabilities are put to remediation. This update will ensure the secure configuration and operation of Industrial Control Systems and will forensically analyze all activity, highlighting any unauthorized, or potentially dangerous behaviors, which may represent a breach or compromise. The NERC CIP 010 process of developing, verifying, and updating a baseline configuration for software and network-accessible ports has been embedded into an all-new user experience (UX). This will be especially useful for anyone involved in proving their infrastructure security measures to a NERC CIP or IEC 62443 Auditor.

NNT’s customers are now in a position to control vulnerabilities and changes within their interconnected digitalized business operations, no longer being trapped in security silos for IT and OT. The platform displays changes in a single, holistic view along with critical information about the validity of the change, enabling operational peace of mind, and providing continuous compliance as an outcome of secure operations, not as an individual task. NNT’s ease of use, low cost of deployment, and infinite scalability are massive advantages to this market, and their ability to distinguish noise from critical events is unparalleled.