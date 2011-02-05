HID Global has acquiered of Invengo Textile Services Business from Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

HID Global announced it has acquired the Invengo Textile Services Business of Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd. (SZSE: 002161.SZ). The acquisition adds radio frequency identification (RFID) tags, readers and cloud-based inventory management services for linen and laundry management to HID Global’s industry-leading RFID portfolio.

According to MarketsandMarkets, the global market for commercial laundry offerings, including tags, readers, software and system integrator services, is expected to grow at a compounded annual rate of 12.9 percent from 2020-2025.[1] This growth is driven by the expanding hospitality market and health care facilities requiring management of everything from bedsheets to medical staff uniforms. COVID-19 has also led to a steep rise in the demand for clean and sanitized textiles, driving significant growth in the commercial laundry business worldwide.[2]

Beyond healthcare and hospitality sectors, streamlined linen and laundry management is also necessary for staff uniform laundry in industrial settings, such as power and oil plants, transport facilities, and mining, engineering, chemical, construction and utility companies.

The Invengo Textile Services line extends HID’s RFID and IoT enablement solutions portfolio to address today’s dynamic market requirements. Invengo Textile Services include:

Durable LinTRAK® RAIN® RFID ultra-high-frequency (UHF) tags that are OEKO-TEX® certified and optimized for integration into linens and other laundered textile products.

Tiny and robust BluTAG high-frequency (HF) tags designed for industrial textile products.

Industrial-grade HF and UHF readers, antennas, tabletop stations, gates, cabins and other hardware optimized for laundry use cases.

The highly scalable ACUITY software platform that enables real-time inventory availability and visibility of textile assets.

Based in La Ciotat, France, the Invengo Textile Services Business is now part of HID’s Identification Technologies Business Area led by Marc Bielmann, Senior Vice President and Head of Identification Technologies.