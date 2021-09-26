NETSCOUT engages with NTT communications on threat intelligence and DDOS attack resilience research

September 2021 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., announced that it is working with NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com) to conduct research and resilience testing to detect and mitigate cyberattacks by leveraging the resources of NETSCOUT’s ATLAS Security Engineering & Response Team (ASERT).

Volumetric DDoS attacks overwhelm internal network capacity to consume bandwidth so that genuine users cannot gain access to a network, application, or service.

"We’ve detected a huge uptick in volumetric DDoS cyberattacks globally, since the release of the Mirai source code, including a 1.7 Tbps reflection/amplification attack in recent years," stated Hardik Modi, Associate Vice President of Engineering, Threat and Mitigation Products, NETSCOUT. "We welcome the opportunity to continue our work with NTT Com through this research initiative to help them discover, analyse, and prevent DDoS and other cyberattacks."

NETSCOUT ASERT will collaborate with NTT Com’s technical team to implement this initiative in September 2021 and continue through to December 2021. The focus will be to discover and mitigate large DDoS attacks, implement defense measures for application attacks, analyse malware attacks in honeypots, leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to predict cyberattacks, and identify new attacks before becoming an issue.