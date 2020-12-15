NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., announced the extension of its Smart Perimeter Protection to AWS
December 2020 by Marc Jacob
NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., announced the extension of its Smart Perimeter Protection to AWS. The combination of NETSCOUT’s Cyber Investigator (NCI) and CyberStream software with new AWS packet access services helps contain costs and achieve better efficiencies in mitigating novel security threats as enterprises move applications to the cloud. As the threat surface expands, the solution uses packet data and powerful cyber analytics to get to the root cause of cybersecurity issues quickly.
NETSCOUT has collaborated with AWS on packet access solutions by introducing multiple innovative ways to access packet traffic for cybersecurity and end-user experience use cases. This includes the recently announced Gateway Load Balancer (GWLB), which provides practical, affordable, and scalable access to packet traffic for security and performance management. Using GWLB, customers can direct traffic from any Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) to CyberStream and Cyber Investigator without leaving the cloud. The new Smart Perimeter Protection solution seamlessly integrates with AWS.
