December 2020 by Marc Jacob

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., announced the extension of its Smart Perimeter Protection to AWS. The combination of NETSCOUT’s Cyber Investigator (NCI) and CyberStream software with new AWS packet access services helps contain costs and achieve better efficiencies in mitigating novel security threats as enterprises move applications to the cloud. As the threat surface expands, the solution uses packet data and powerful cyber analytics to get to the root cause of cybersecurity issues quickly.