Exonet chooses Proact to deliver and support its new hosting platform

December 2020 by Marc Jacob

To respond to new types of customer demands the Dutch managed hosting provider, Exonet, have decided to update its hosting platform together with data and information management specialist, Proact.

As a Dutch market within its field, Exonet hosts thousands of customers with business-critical websites and applications. To secure end-customers, downtime must be avoided - even during maintenance windows. As a growing business, Exonet’s underlying platform must be built on reliable, scalable infrastructure technology as well as covered by fast and reliable support services.