NEOWAVE becomes a Microsoft partner for its passwordless authentication solutions

October 2021 by Marc Jacob

NEOWAVE is now referenced as a provider of FIDO2 security USB keys and smart cards for Microsoft Azure Active Directory and Windows 10/11.

NEOWAVE’s FIDO2 Winkeo USB keys and Badgeo smart cards meet all Microsoft’s security requirements to authenticate with Azure Active Directory and to log on to Windows 10/11.

NEOWAVE has chosen to implement the FIDO2 protocol in a trusted hardware device that integrates a secure component. The combination of "passwordless" authentication with such hardware device ensures a very high level of security while simplifying the user experience. NEOWAVE’s FIDO range products are 100% designed and made in France and comply with European security requirements.

NEOWAVE FIDO2 USB keys and smart cards main features:

Credential generation, management and storage (up to 200 in the smart card)

Smart card component certified Common Criteria EAL5+

Compatible with FIDO2/WebAuthn, FIDO U2F and most Web services (Gmail, Google Apps for Work, Facebook, Dropbox…)

Compatible with mainstream operating systems and browsers (Windows, macOS, Linux, An-droid and iOS, Chrome, Chromium, Vivaldi, Opera, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge ...)

No software installation needed on the client workstation

Perfectly suited for digital trust players (electronic signature, encryption, registered letter, con-sent, financial services, insurance, health, etc.).

As a member of the international FIDO Alliance since its creation, NEOWAVE continues to expand its range of authentication products compatible with FIDO standards.