SaaS Alerts Releases First-Ever Security Monitoring of User Behavior in the IT Glue MSP Documentation Platform

October 2021 by Marc Jacob

SaaS Alerts released the capability for managed service providers to monitor the user behavior associated with their instances of IT Glue, the world’s most popular IT Documentation platform for MSPs.

IT documentation platforms have become an essential tool for IT service providers to operate a more efficient business. With every asset configuration, network map, runbook and customer password stored in a single application, it’s vital to monitor the user activity inside of these popular tools. SaaS Alerts integration with IT Glue automatically alerts MSP executives when unusual behavior occurs, thus better safeguarding IT Glue and giving the MSP owners and their customer’s more peace of mind.

SaaS Alerts monitors an array of the world’s most popular business productivity applications such as Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Salesforce, Dropbox and Slack, helping hundreds MSPs to better protect their clients and generate incremental revenue from a cybersecurity solution. While SaaS Alerts will continue to add 3rd party applications to its portfolio, it will also be adding popular RMM and PSA tools to help MSPs better secure their own environments.

SaaS Alerts decided to monitor 3rd party MSP tools after several managed services partners requested the capability, based on their own concerns about the lack of visibility into the applications that help them manage their business.