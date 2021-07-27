NCSC joint advisory - Apricorn Comment

July 2021 by Jon Fielding, Managing Director, EMEA Apricorn

Following the announcement from the NCSC of the joint advisory, the comment below from Apricorn.

Jon Fielding, Managing Director, EMEA Apricorn explain:

"The NCSC joint advisory is a great demonstration of collaboration and the growing need to mitigate against these common threats. We are in a software age and digitalisation is being embraced by more and more businesses, but in doing so, the risks are extended as security fails to keep pace with the level of software development which can provide a weak link into a corporate network.

Ultimately, businesses will never be 100% secure and whilst the joint advisory is a positive step, data needs to be kept offline and encrypted wherever possible. Employing a hardware-centric approach, void of software involvement and encrypting sensitive data wherever it resides (server, laptop, removable media) is imperative so that if defences are breached, you remain protected."