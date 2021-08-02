NAKIVO Releases v10.4 With New Features to Enhance Ransomware Resilience

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

NAKIVO has released v10.4 of NAKIVO Backup & Replication with a focus on the security of backup data and ransomware protection. The new features include Immutable Repository and Two-Factor Authentication designed to strengthen the security of NAKIVO’s 18,000+ customer base and ensure that their data is recoverable even after a ransomware attack.

Immutable Repository

Backups are as vulnerable to ransomware as any other data stored on local storage media if not offline or air-gapped. The new Immutable Repository feature allows making backups sent to a local Linux-based repository immutable and hence ransomware-resilient. The new feature relies on native Linux functionality to ensure ransomware protection. Immutable backup data is protected from corruption and encryption by ransomware but can still be used for recovery. Once set, the immutability of backups cannot be changed by anyone other than a superuser. Two-Factor Authentication

Automated attacks to gain unauthorised access to systems are among the major causes of data breaches. The latest release introduces a simple yet effective measure to protect users against these tactics. The new Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) option improves the security of customers’ backups by requiring an authentication code to access NAKIVO Backup & Replication. By enabling 2FA, access to data protection activities will require a one-time password generated by Google Authenticator. This way, a leaked password is now much less of a threat. Instant Granular Recovery for Nutanix AHV

In Nutanix AHV environments, swift recovery of corrupted or accidentally deleted data in business-critical applications is essential for seamless workflows. Now, customers with Nutanix AHV VMs can instantly recover files and app objects in Microsoft SQL Server, Microsoft Exchange and Active Directory. Customers can perform recovery to the original or a different VM or export the data to a custom location without recovering the entire VM. Feature Availability

All of the new enhancements can be tried in the 15-day Free Trial, which includes full access to all NAKIVO Backup & Replication features.