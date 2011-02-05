BlackBerry Launches First-of-its-Kind Flood Risk and Clean Water Monitoring Solution

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

BlackBerry Limited announced a first-of-its-kind flood risk and clean water monitoring solution. Based on BlackBerry® AtHoc®, a critical event management platform, the innovative technology provides autonomous year-round monitoring and an intelligent early warning system, collecting and processing large amounts of sensor data, and generating alerts based on the data insights.

BlackBerry has partnered with the University of Windsor to deploy the solution in Canada, where Indigenous Peoples are disproportionately impacted by these issues. Its proven benefits include its ability to identify seasonal and unseasonal water related risks, and generate significant cost savings for governments, utility companies and local communities. Using the solution, local municipalities could each save up to $1,000,000 or more annually in operating expenses, in addition to the environmental, safety, health, and other benefits of early warning flood mitigation and clean water.

Over two billion people globally lack access to clean water, with the lives of children under the age of five most threatened. Almost one and a half billion of the world’s population faces a flood risk. Both issues are exacerbated by climate change. To learn about BlackBerry’s commitment to be carbon neutral in 2021 click here.