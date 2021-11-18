NAKIVO Hits Another Milestone with IT Monitoring for VMware vSphere

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

NAKIVO achieves yet another milestone in the company’s evolution with the new solution for monitoring VMware vSphere environments. IT Monitoring is an essential tool for virtual environments, giving organisations complete visibility into their infrastructure health and performance. The company also continues to improve backup protection against ransomware threats in NAKIVO Backup & Replication with the latest 10.5 release.

IT Monitoring for VMware vSphere

Monitoring the resource usage of VMware infrastructure is essential for identifying performance issues, avoiding bottlenecks and improving VM efficiency. Building on the company’s reliable data protection platform and years of expertise with VMware vSphere infrastructures, NAKIVO delivers a new highly efficient solution – IT Monitoring for VMware vSphere.

IT administrators can now monitor the memory, CPU and disk usage of their VMware vSphere infrastructure from the NAKIVO Backup & Replication unified web interface. The new addition is useful both for real-time diagnostics and strategic planning. In addition to detecting ongoing issues, IT administrators can project future changes in resource consumption to avoid bottlenecks, all from the same interface they use to manage their backups.

Businesses are under a growing threat from cybercrime, where data is not the only target anymore, but backups as well. With NAKIVO Backup & Replication, customers can create immutable backups in Amazon S3 buckets or a local Linux-based repository.

Version 10.5 brings Hardened Virtual Appliance as NAKIVO continues to help customers improve resilience in the face of ransomware. The new feature offers a simple way to deploy the solution and protect backup data from ransomware at the same time. By deploying the solution as a hardened virtual appliance running Ubuntu Server, customers can use the local repository deployed with the VA to create immutable backups. This immutability cannot be lifted by users – not even the superuser – so the backups stay protected from modification, deletion or encryption by ransomware for the entire specified period. Feature

Availability

The new features are available in the 15-day Free Trial, which includes full access to NAKIVO IT Monitoring and all new features of NAKIVO Backup & Replication.