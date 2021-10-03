Multiple NEW Veeam Updates Extend Advanced Support for Cloud Adoption and Modern Data Protection

October 2021 by Marc Jacob

Veeam® Software announced the new update to its flagship product, Veeam Backup & Replication, as well as multiple updates to its product portfolio that deliver enhanced cloud-native capabilities. Veeam Backup & Replication v11a follows the release of V11 in Q1’21. The most advanced data protection solution for Cloud, Virtual, Physical, SaaS and Kubernetes workloads has been downloaded more than 300,000 times since its initial release.

Veeam continues to innovate and expand with the focus on furthering its ecosystem of integrations with Veeam Backup & Replication v11a. Veeam extends its platform increasing value for customers as they move to the cloud, including expanded native protection for AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform, Veeam backup repository integration for Kubernetes, and centralized management for IBM AIX and Oracle Solaris protection. Veeam Backup & Replication v11a provides even greater platform support, including Microsoft Windows Server 2022, as well as broader capabilities that help ensure that data is protected, no matter where it’s located. Finally, enhanced Continuous Data Protection (CDP) provides enhanced support for VMware VSAN and VMware Virtual Volumes (vVOLs), enabling alignment to RPO, RTO and SLA goals with one integrated solution regardless of primary storage technology used.

“The cloud is not ‘new’ for most organizations,” said Danny Allan, CTO & SVP, Product Strategy at Veeam. “According to our recent Veeam Cloud Protection Trends Report , more than 40% of organizations have been using production services in the cloud for more than 24 months. Data is moving, IT platforms are changing, and Veeam continues to evolve to support these moves and deliver the most simple, flexible, reliable and powerful backup solutions. These latest product updates and enhancements will further enable our 400,000+ customers to protect, recover and manage their data wherever it resides.”

Cloud-native capabilities for AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform Veeam provides cloud-native support for the leading hyperscale public clouds – AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud – under a single platform for hybrid-/multi-cloud environments, providing unparalleled choice and simplicity when utilizing one or more providers. New features and capabilities in Veeam Backup & Replication v11a (and each standalone, cloud-specific offering) enable organizations to accelerate cloud adoption by ensuring data is reliably secured, protected and managed from a single console.

• Native protection of additional services: Expand native backup and recovery to Amazon Elastic File System (Amazon EFS) systems and Microsoft Azure SQL Databases. Policy-based automation eases management and eliminates scripts, while fast and flexible recoveries keep organizations operational 24/7.

• Lowest cost archive storage: Achieve long-term retention goals for cloud-native backups within budgets. New support for Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) Glacier, S3 Glacier Deep Archive, Microsoft Azure Archive Storage and Google Cloud Archive storage cuts data archival costs by as much as 50X.

• Increased security and control: Safeguard encrypted backup data from ransomware and other cyberthreats. Integrations with AWS Key Management Service (KMS) and Azure Key Vault, as well as new RBAC functionality, increases security with streamlined control over access authorizations.

• One platform with unlimited options: Centralize AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform backup and recovery under a single, easy-to-use console. Directly restore ANY Veeam backup to AWS, Azure and now also to Google Cloud for unlimited Cloud Mobility.

Kasten by Veeam K10 integration with Veeam backup repositories

Enterprise customers are taking advantage of the flexibility and power of containers but providing backup, recovery and visibility into container backups is often a challenge due to fragmented solutions. With the new integration released as part of Veeam Backup & Replication v11a, K10 and Veeam customers will be able to leverage existing investments in backup infrastructure. Kasten K10 v4.5 will be able to direct backups of Kubernetes clusters that leverage VMware persistent volumes to a Veeam Backup & Replication repository where its lifecycle can be managed and additional Veeam features and capabilities leveraged.

Support for Red Hat® Virtualization (RHV) backup

Now with support for a fourth hypervisor in a supported public beta, Veeam Backup & Replication v11a offers reliable integrated backup for Red Hat Virtualization (RHV) so customers can create efficient backups of RHV VMs utilizing native change block tracking and be prepared for any disaster. With fast recovery for RHV VMs, Veeam customers can meet recovery objectives with confidence using a flexible solution natively integrated with RHV.

Instant Recovery to Nutanix AHV

With new Veeam Backup for Nutanix AHV v3, Veeam expands its patented instant recovery functionality to additional hypervisors. Customers can now instantly recover image-level backups created by ANY Veeam product to a Nutanix AHV VM for instant disaster recovery of any workload - cloud, virtual and physical. This functionality requires Nutanix AHV 6.0 or later.

Veeam Agents for Microsoft Windows, IBM AIX and Oracle Solaris Veeam continues to make large strides in server backup with additional platform support and capabilities that reduce deployment and management operations. Now with support for Windows 10 21H1 and Windows Server 2022, customers can embrace the latest versions of Microsoft’s server and client operating systems with confidence that their data can be both backed up and recovered. New automated protection groups enable customers to avoid data loss scenarios for new IBM AIX and Oracle Solaris assets added to the data center.

Veeam ONE v11a capabilities

As the premier monitoring and analytics solution for Veeam Backup & Replication, Veeam ONE™ v11a now provides deeper insights into data protection with a distinct focus on cloud, security and enterprise capabilities. New support for Veeam Backup for Google Cloud Platform provides alarms and reports to help track and measure the efficacy of cloud backups, as well as a new view into immutability, further helping mitigate against malicious activity from cyberthreats. Enterprise customers can now take full advantage of enhanced reporting for advanced views and comprehensive monitoring and reporting with Veeam Agents for IBM AIX and Oracle Solaris, which can now be managed centrally with Veeam Backup & Replication v11a.

Veeam Service Provider Console v6

Founded on a freemium model, Veeam has continued to offer free products to its customers and partners for the past 15 years. New Veeam Service Provider Console v6 continues that streak as a FREE product that provides cloud and managed service providers the ability to offer Veeam-powered BaaS and DRaaS to their customers from a centralized, web-based console. V6 now offers service providers deeper integrations to accelerate productivity, including VCSP Pulse integration for dramatically simplified license management and customer onboarding, as well as support for Veeam ONE™ and upcoming support for Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365.