Microsoft uncover security flaw in Teams amidst COVID-19 increased use

April 2020 by Kaspersky’s senior security researcher, David Jacoby

Following today’s revelation that Microsoft have uncovered and fixed a security flaw in their teams app that allows cybercriminals to access individuals personal details via corrupt GIF’s, Kaspersky’s senior security researcher, David Jacoby, comments on how attackers are continuing to utilise the COVID-19 pandemic to their advantage.

“With so many of us working remotely and connecting with family, colleagues and friends online, platforms like Microsoft Teams have seen a dramatic increase in use as countries around the world are kept in lockdown. Today’s news that a security flaw in Teams has been allowing attackers to access individual’s personal data through the use of corrupt GIFs is particularly worrying, given that workforces will be using memes and images to keep morale up and continue office banter during this difficult time.

“As opportunistic cybercriminals continue to use COVID-19 lockdowns to steal personal data, protecting devices, with a reputable internet security product and ensuring the latest updates on operating systems and apps are applied as soon as they become available is vital.”