ESET detects a phishing campaign threatening La Poste users

April 2020 by ESET

ESET specialist Lukas Stefanko discovered an SMS phishing campaign targeting people waiting for a package from La Poste. The SMS directs to a page that offers to install a banking Trojan horse imitating "Lisa de La Poste", the virtual character of the La Poste group (@lisalaposte).

The goal is to retrieve personal information from the victim’s phone.

Originally distributed in Japan, the attack now targets France. The Trojan is also known as FakeSpy, Roaming Mantis, MaqHao or XLoader