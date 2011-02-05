Matrix Cosec ARC DC200P

December 2021 by Marc Jacob

An Access Control Solution requires a reliable communicator for easy access and foolproof security. Matrix presents COSEC ARC DC200P - Next generation Two-way Door Controller. It is developed on the concept of ‘IP to door’. This helps to do away with the need of the traditional cabling connecting access panel and reader or lock for access control applications.

It proactively utilizes Wi-Fi or PoE+ infrastructure to interact with Door controllers on each door with minimum wiring requirements. This helps in improving solution reliability and at the same time, gives a drastic reduction in installation cost.

With support of two Matrix readers on RS-485 or third-party readers on the Wiegand interface for entry or exit, it becomes easy for secured areas to be managed independently. In the wake of modern age Bluetooth based credentials, it becomes easy for users to access areas in a contactless manner. This makes COSEC ARC DC200P a perfect answer for any Access Control concerns

With availability of multi-mount options such as wall-mount and standard DIN rail mount, it becomes easy to install it into the existing infrastructure. Also, With its SSL capabilities, COSEC ARC DC200P secures communication between the server and the door controller, helping organizations with simple access or critical security.

KEY FEATURES:

• Supports Contactless mobile credential

• Minimum Hardware requirements - manage two doors

• Minimum Cabling Requirements with ‘IP to Door’ concept

• Higher Storage Capacity - 50,000 Users and 5,00,000 Event Storage

• Seamless third-party Integration