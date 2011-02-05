Search
Mastercard launches new European Cyber Resilience Centre

February 2020 by Claire Hatcher, Global Head of Fraud Prevention Solutions at Kaspersky

Following Mastercard’s announcement of their new European Cyber Resilience Centre, the comment from Claire Hatcher, Global Head of Fraud Prevention Solutions at Kaspersky, on the affects this development will have in decreasing financial attacks.

“It is positive to hear that Mastercard is taking the lead and developing a European Cyber Resilience Centre to help improve the detection and combatting of payment cyberthreats. With the number of threats growing in the sector – there was a 7% increase in banking malware and phishing between 2018 and 2019 – it is vital that all banks and financial institutions join together in the fight against cybercrime, whilst also achieving and maintaining a strong individual cybersecurity posture, to help keep consumers safe.”




