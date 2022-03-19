MailStore 22.1: Optimized Usability, Compliance and Security

March 2022 by Patrick LEBRETON

MailStore Software GmbH – the German specialists in e‑mail archiving – is today releasing Product Version 22.1 of its archiving software, adding several practical and helpful new features in the areas of user friendliness, security, and compliance. Administrators, CEOs, and home users alike stand to benefit from the new features.

Version 22.1 Includes the Following New Features:

Better user experience

The subject line of a status report now alerts administrators of MailStore Server or MailStore Service Provider Edition (SPE) of the need to take action in the archive. Moreover, admins will now be able to install new licenses without having to reboot the MailStore client. Thanks to a new input validation feature, administrators are immediately alerted if they have used invalid characters in text fields of file and folder paths. This feature is also available to MailStore Home users, who will now be able to correct their inputs immediately and avoid subsequent errors.

New compliance feature and updated certifications

In the new version of MailStore Server and MailStore SPE, the audit log now records how profiles were configured at the time of archiving or export, enabling administrators to see at all times which settings were used for a specific archiving or export run. Version 22.1 of the commercial products MailStore Server and MailStore SPE has again been certified by an independent IT auditor and data privacy experts according to the German IDW PS 880 standard and all relevant aspects of the EU’s GDPR and the DSG in Switzerland.

Even more security

In the free add-on tool MailStore Gateway, administrators can now use Let’s Encrypt SSL/TLS certificates a simple means to secure inbound and outbound communications with trusted certificates. Certificates can be requested and renewed at any time in the MailStore Gateway configuration tool. With the product update, the solution now uses .NET 6, the latest .NET LTS release. As .NET Runtime is no longer bundled with the MailStore Gateway Installer, it can now be updated independently of MailStore Gateway. The handling of TLS/SSL connections with .NET has also been optimized in line with Microsoft’s current best practices.